Matthaeus slams Ribery tantrum

Bayern Munich's midfielder Franck Ribery flings off his shirt after leaving the pitch during the Champions League group match against Anderlecht in Munich, southern Germany, on September 12, 2017 (AFP Photo/Guenter SCHIFFMANN)

Berlin (AFP) - Germany legend Lothar Matthaeus has criticised Franck Ribery for defiantly throwing off his Bayern Munich shirt after being substituted in Tuesday's Champions League win over Anderlecht, prompting a passionate response from the Frenchman.

Having picked up an early booking for arguing with the referee in the 3-0 home victory, Ribery was taken off with 12 minutes to go in Munich and hurled his shirt at the Bayern bench.

"Ribery has been here long enough now -- he is emotional, but you can't throw your shirt on the bench like that," ex-Bayern midfielder and Germany captain Matthaeus told Sky.

"That is a bad."

Bayern head coach Carlo Ancelotti was equally unimpressed by the 34-year-old Frenchman's behaviour.

"Of course, the player wants to play 90 minutes, but I decided to take him off because there were 10 minutes left, we had the game under control and he already had a yellow card," said the Italian.

"He had had problems (an injury knock) at the weekend, so I don't understand his reaction and I will talk to him about it."

Ribery's rage could well have consequences.

"We are FC Bayern, that is not okay and we will talk about it," added director of sport Hasan Salihamidzic.

However, Ribery later defended his actions in an emotional statement.

"I have always been one of the honest and loyal players in this business, I respect the fans and I respect the club I love," he wrote on his Facebook page.

"Throwing my wet jersey last night has nothing to do with disrespect, or anything else that I am accused of by people who pretend to know me.

"This wet jersey, in which I have given everything for more than ten years, with all my impulses, my will to win and in which I have achieved so much.

"Some will never understand what it means to give everything to their club and I'm sorry for them.

"As long as I stand on the pitch, I, Franck Ribery, will defend our colours and be involved in every game with all my passion."

Team-mate Jerome Boateng defended the Frenchman's behaviour.

"Is he supposed to laugh and be happy, or what?" Boateng asked reporters rhetorically after making his first appearance this season following injury.

"He had a good game and was replaced. I can totally understand his reaction."

Bayern played nearly 80 minutes against 10 men after Anderlecht had defender Sven Kums sent off just before Robert Lewandowski converted a penalty.

Ribery's is just the latest Bayern star to show unrest.

Last week, Lewandowski criticised the club's spending policy while Germany forward Thomas Mueller complained about starting on the bench in the 2-0 win at Werder Bremen a fortnight ago.

Defending champions Bayern have made a poor start to the new Bundesliga season as Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Hoffenheim left them sixth in the table, their worst position after three games since 2010/11.