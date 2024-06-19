Matthäus wish: Future superstars Wirtz and Musiala together at Bayern

Former German footballer Lothar Matthaus pictured prior to the start of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Moenchengladbach, at BayArena. Marius Becker/dpa

Lothar Matthäus has urged Bayern Munich to try and sign Florian Wirtz and renew the contract of Jamal Musiala to have the two "superstars of the future" together for club and country.

Former Bayern and Germany captain Matthäus said in a column in Wednesday's edition of the Sport Bild weekly that the Bundesliga and the national team would benefit from this.

"Bayern, the German club with the greatest appeal and financial strength, must now really do everything it can to extend Musiala's contract, which we all know is what the Bavarians want," Matthäus said.

"To do this, they have to get Wirtz from Leverkusen and sign him on a long-term contract. If it is not possible immediately, I would - if I were Bayern manager - try everything to find an agreement now for 2025."

Wirtz and Musiala, both 21, are the hottest property in German football and each scored in Germany's opening 5-1 win over Scotland at Euro 2024.

Wirtz has a contract until 2027 at German double winners Bayer Leverkusen, while Musiala's current Munich deal is until 2026. Both have caught the interest of European top clubs.

Matthäus raved about the attacking duo, naming them "the superstars of the future", and is convinced that "they will shape football over the next 12 to 15 years."

He said both had the class to follow him as World Footballer of the Year. Matthäus won the award in 1990 after leading Germany to World Cup glory.

Matthäus said that the national team would benefit if the two also played together at club level.

"It's not a must, but Wirtz and Musiala together in one club would also be an advantage for the national team, because both could then work together on a daily basis and develop together," he said.