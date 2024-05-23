Matthäus urges quick Bayern agrement with coach Kompany

Former German footballer and SKY expert Lothar Matthaus pictured prior to the start of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at BayArena. David Inderlied/dpa

Former Bayern Munich captain Lothar Matthäus has urged the club to reach a quick agreement with Vincent Kompany to finally end their long and difficult search for a new coach.

Multiple reports on Thursday said that Bayern and Kompany have reached a verbal agreement but a deal still needs to be completed.

Kompany, 38, is under contract at Burnley and the owner of the relegated Premier League club, Alan Pace, has reportedly met with Bayern officials over a compensation fee.

Matthäus urged in his role as RTL TV pundit that Bayern should hurry up and waste no more time.

"If you are convinced of him as a coach, then you should finally let him sign and take him," Matthäus said.

"Because otherwise there won't be a coach at Bayern next year and you have to present your coach as quickly as possible in order to push ahead with the planning."

Former SV Hamburg and Manchester City defender Kompany trained Burnley since 2022 after two years in charge of Anderlecht in his native Belgium. He led them into the Premier League in his first season but they were unable to stay up this term, finishing second last.

Kompany's name was mentioned in connection with Bayern since the beginning of the week after the record Bundesliga champions failed to land several other candidates.

Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso, Germany coach Nagelsmanm and Austria helmsman Ralf Rangnick are staying put, Oliver Glasner is not allowed to leave Crystal Palace, and outgoing Thomas Tuchel also said he would not stay on after all.

Matthäus, who had earlier in the week named Bayern's search for a coach "comical," expressed doubt whether all Bayern bosses are convinced of Kompany.

But he added "the most important thing" was that the two men in charge of sporting matters, board member for Sport Max Eberl and sporting director Christoph Freund, were fully behind the decision.