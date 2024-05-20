Matthäus urges Hoeness to let current leaders make Bayern decisions

TV soccer expert Lothar Matthaeus is in the stadium before the International soccer match between Germany and Netherlands at Deutsche Bank Park. Tom Weller/dpa

Former Germany and Bayern Munich captain Lothar Matthäus has urged Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness to take a step back and let the current leadership make decisions on their own.

Matthäus said in his Sky TV column on Monday that Hoeness' merits at the club after decades as general manager and president were beyond any doubt but that board member for sport Max Eberl and others should be in charge.

This applies especially to the ongoing search for a new coach which Matthäus named "more and more comical."

Xabi Alonso from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, former Bayern and now Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, and Austria coach Ralf Rangnick have said they prefer to stay in their current job.

Thomas Tuchel, who succeeded Nagelsmann in March 2023, would also not reverse a mutual decision from earlier in the year that he would leave.

Tuchel was criticised by Hoeness that he was rather calling for expensive new signings than giving Bayern academy players a chance, an allegation he refuted.

"Max Eberl was brought in because they believe in his qualities, but he cannot and must not make any decisions. Instead, he is being talked into it from the right, from the left, from above and from below," Matthäus said.

"Max has a good network, he's been there long enough and he should be allowed to do his job now, but it's probably the case that there are still people at Bayern who no longer have an official role. I'm talking first and foremost about Uli Hoeness."

The 1990 World Cup winner suggested that Hoeness may be trying to make up for installing Oliver Kahn as CEO and Hasan Salihamidzic as boardc member for sport despite some criticism, with both then dismissed 12 months ago.

Matthäus said Bayern must look ahead and "other people have to be allowed to make decisions, because these disagreements within the club are not helping anyone.

"Coaches are cancelling in droves, the fans are getting impatient and Max Eberl is not to be envied."

Matthäus urged Eberl, on the job since March, to make his presence more felt at the record Bundesliga champions who finished without a trophy for the first time since 2012 this season.

"He must make it clear to everyone that he is responsible for the sporting side of things and that Bayern will be without a coach next season if every one of his ideas is blocked because someone is against it," Matthäus said.