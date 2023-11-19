'All that matters is winning': How Santiago Vescovi is adjusting to Tennessee basketball roster

Santiago Vescovi needed a split-second and a slight screen.

The Tennessee basketball guard got both, allowing forward Jonas Aidoo to slide in front him and letting a 3-pointer fly from the edge of the Tennessee logo at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

It was good and Vescovi was having fun early Tuesday against Wofford, which has been the case all season so far on the court.

“It's been fun — nothing short of fun,” Vescovi said. "We've just been playing. We've been winning. That's how it matters. And at this point, in my life, all that matters is winning.”

The Vols are doing plenty of that so far in Vescovi’s final season — and he’s fine with whatever that means for his role and responsibilities for the No. 8 Vols (3-0), who open the Maui Invitational against Syracuse (3-0) on Monday (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

What Santiago Vescovi cares about most with Tennessee basketball roster

Vescovi came back to Tennessee after back-to-back All-SEC seasons, joining a revamped Vols roster littered with more scoring and depth.

The fifth-year senior welcomed the adjustment to a different situation and isn’t concerned with how his individual season unfolds.

"I don't really care,” Vescovi said. “We have a lot more talent. That's something that we've talked even before the season started, having a lot of guys that can play and that can shoot the ball. Just focused on winning and having fun with my teammates.”

Vescovi decided in April to return to Tennessee. Guard Jordan Gainey announced his commitment as a transfer from USC Upstate the same day. Guard Dalton Knecht followed later that week, declaring his intention to transfer to UT from Northern Colorado.

The additions changed the makeup of Tennessee’s roster, adding more offensive force and 3-point shooting. Knecht is averaging 19.7 points and has led UT in scoring in all three games. Gainey is averaging 13.3 points.

The pair were welcome newcomers for a Vols roster that needed an offensive boost, which it got in the pair. Vescovi is a known commodity, averaging 11.6 points and shooting 38.1% on 3-pointers in 114 career games entering the season.

“As long as we're winning, I don't care what it takes to win,” Vescovi said. “So just facilitating at this point in the game for them more than anything and just trying to find a role, too.”

Why Rick Barnes is impressed with Santiago Vescovi this season

Coach Rick Barnes acknowledged the reality that last season’s Tennessee team experienced some offensive lulls. UT sought to address those with the roster changes, surrounding key players like Vescovi with more options.

Barnes believes those changes will give Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Zeigler opportunities to be more aggressive offensively. Part of that comes down to Vescovi finding the sweet spot for his role alongside more offensive talent. He’s not a high-maintenance player offensively because he do so much away from the ball to make himself open.

That’s the type of thing that Barnes has loved about Vescovi’s play through three games. He lauded the way Vescovi made winning plays on defense at Wisconsin.

“He did things that were impressive that don’t show up and sometimes even during the game you take them for granted,” Barnes said.

Likewise, he praised Vescovi’s feel for the game and the flow of the offensive. He can sense when to get aggressive and when to distribute. He thinks.

Vescovi is averaging 6.0 points after his 11-point game against Wofford. He is shooting 27.3% on 3-pointers. Those numbers will increase as the season progresses. But those aren't the numbers that Vescovi is worried about seeing grow.

“I think Santi is all about winning,” Barnes said.

