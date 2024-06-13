Matter of time: Manchester United progressing with new Erik ten Hag deal

For the past three weeks, we didn’t know whether Erik ten Hag would be staying at Manchester United as manager. Now there are discussions taking place over a new contract.

The Telegraph ran a report earlier this week suggesting Ten Hag is likely to be offered a two-year contract extension to his current deal.

Ten Hag arrived on a three-year deal in 2022, which included United holding an option to extend for an extra 12 months. There will be a reshaping of terms in the new deal too, with SEG set to lose influence with United’s recruitment.

According to Fabrizio Romano, it is considered a “matter of time” before Ten Hag signs a new contract at United. It is claimed negotiations are “progressing very well”.

The fans, for the most part, wanted Ten Hag to stay but that doesn’t change the fact he has a lot to prove. Things need to improve, starting with our recruitment in the transfer market.

There has been no deadline set but we are intrigued to see if there will be an announcement ahead of the 2024/25 season. Otherwise United will start the new campaign with more noise surrounding the manager’s future.

Just imagine the online reaction if that was the case and we went on to drop points in our opening game.

Ten Hag’s three contract demands

The former Ajax manager is reportedly ready to play hardball over new contract negotiations.

According to The Sun, Ten Hag is expected to make three demands before he puts pen to paper on fresh terms at Old Trafford.

The 58-year-old will refuse to allow Jadon Sancho back into the first-team squad unless the England international apologises for calling him a liar on social media in September.

Ten Hag will reportedly push back attempts from technical director Jason Wilcox to dictate United’s playing style – which, as a gripe, I don’t understand since this is something they would have discussed previously.

The final demand will be to renew the contract of coach Benni McCarthy.

