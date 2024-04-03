‘Matter of respect’: Louisiana Gov. wants policy change after LSU women’s basketball misses national anthem

LOUISIANA (WJW) – Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry wants to make it a requirement that student-athletes are present for the national anthem during games.

This comes after the Louisiana State University women’s basketball team missed the national anthem before its regional final game against the University of Iowa Monday night.

“My mother coached women’s high school basketball during the height of desegregation, no one has a greater respect for the sport and for Coach Mulkey. However, above respect for that game is a deeper respect for those who serve to protect us and unite us under one flag!” the Republican governor said on X.

Landry said on X that he believes a policy should be put in place that requires athletes to be present during the national anthem or face consequences.

“It is time that all college boards, including Regent, put a policy in place that student-athletes be present for the national anthem or risk their athletic scholarship!” he said on X. “This is a matter of respect that all collegiate coaches should instill.”

A video posted by OutKick on X shows the moment the Iowa players were listening to the national anthem on the basketball court while the LSU team was no longer there.

