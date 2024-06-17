‘A matter of details’ – Mats Hummels tipped for shock La Liga switch

La Liga outfit RCD Mallorca are closing on a contract agreement with an iconic figure in German football.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, citing Mallorca Zeitung, who point towards Mats Hummels as the player in question.

Veteran defender Hummels, for his part, is set to become a free agent at the end of the month.

As much comes with the 35-year-old having come to the decision to bring a close to his stint on the books of Borussia Dortmund.

The widespread assumption was that Hummels would go on to secure a short-term contract with another leading European club, after making clear that he has plenty left in the tank en route to Dortmund’s march to the Champions League final.

As alluded to above, however, if the latest word doing the rounds in Spain is anything to go by, it is one of La Liga’s more modest clubs who are in fact on the verge of sealing a deal for the former Bayern Munich man.

As per MD, Hummels is ready to wind down his playing days in the Spanish top-flight.

The stopper is no longer interested in monetary gain, simply eager to settle down in an area which he and his family deem as peaceful.

And precisely as much, it is understood, has been identified at RCD Mallorca.

Hummels, who owns a house on the island, is in the thick of advanced negotiations over a summer joining of forces with Jagoba Arrasate’s side.

In fact, as per German football representative Timo Boll, the transfer can be considered as ‘just a matter of details’ from completion.

Conor Laird | GSFN