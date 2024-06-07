Matteo Prati ‘eager’ to return to Daniele De Rossi’s orders in rumored move to Roma

Matteo Prati is an objective for Daniele De Rossi’s Roma this summer.

The Cagliari midfielder continues being linked with a move to the capital due to his positive relationship with his former SPAL boss.

Coming off his first season in Serie A, Prati is already looking to move on from the Sardinian side with Roma ready to bid for him.

As reported by Leggo, the player is eager for a move in the summer and would be more than to reunite with De Rossi.

It was De Rossi, after all, to believe in Prati and give him the chance to shine in Serie B as an 18-year-old talent prior to his decision to join Cagliari.

The newspaper claims Roma are preparing an offer that could involve technical counterparts in order to convince Cagliari to let go of the Italian player.

Prati concluded his first season in Serie A with 1 goal and 1 assist in 26 appearances for Claudio Ranieri’s side.