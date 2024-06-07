Matteo Politano could finally return to Roma this summer

Matteo Politano is said to be a credible target for Daniele De Rossi’s Roma.

The Giallorossi boss is very familiar with Politano’s playing style and the two have been on good terms since their working days together in Roberto Mancini’s national team.

As the summer window gets off to a hot start, Roma are prioritizing players such as Politano: fast, technically sound and with goal-scoring abilities who can easily slot into De Rossi’s preferred 4-3-3 system.

De Rossi has asked the club to search for players who can give Roma an advantage both in possession-based football and counter-attacking as well.

Thus, Politano seems to fit the bill.

The Napoli winger, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport, could finally make his return to Roma where he grew up.

After all, he had been close to joining Roma from Inter in 2020 in a swap deal involving Leonardo Spinazzola which eventually collapsed due to the latter’s uncertain fitness levels.

Now, Politano is reportedly a concrete target for Roma given the accessible costs of his transfer.

The attacker earns around €3 million and could be signed for €12-15 million from Napoli.

Roma’s only concern remains Politano’s age: the player is turning 31 years old in August and the club wish to move on from players in that age group.