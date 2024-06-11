Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Takefusa Kubo, Sergi Roberto and Giovani Lo Celso

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

Sergi Roberto situation has not changed at Barcelona

Barcelona have asked captain Sergi Roberto to wait essentially until August to see if they can register him or not. Roberto and his camp are not willing to wait until then to find out the answer, for that reason, he has one foot out the door at Barcelona.

The feeling at the club is that this might have been his last season at the club, 18 years after he joined them as a 14-year-old. I can confirm that he is in talks with other clubs, including one in Europe, but we cannot reveal which one just yet. Roberto’s agreement looked to be done a matter of weeks ago, but now it’s impossible to say how things will end up.

Takefusa Kubo set for Real Sociedad stay as things stand

After links to Saudi Arabia in January, there’s been little noise around Takefusa Kubo. His situation more or less remains the same as it did then in many ways. Kubo is happy at Real Sociedad, La Real have not received any contact from any clubs interested, nor have they received any offers for him.

I think that from the player’s perspective, he isn’t thinking about anything else beyond staying in Donostia-San Sebastian this summer. We’ve reported on the interest in Mikel Merino and Robin Le Normand in recent days, so no doubt Real Sociedad will be pleased not to be fighting to keep Kubo too.

Giovani Lo Celso on the move and keen on return to La Liga, but Unai Emery could intervene

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sell Giovani Lo Celso this summer, as he is out of contract next year, and it is almost certain that he will leave the club. I am aware that he would be happy to return to La Liga this summer, and there are multiple clubs interested in making that happen.

It is true that he perenially linked Real Betis are an option for him, and they have been in contact recently, but they are not the only ones. It is also true that Aston Villa could be a destination too, because Unai Emery is there and he has worked well with Lo Celso in the past at Villarreal. Villa are paying close attention, but Lo Celso will have plenty of interest in the transfer market, there is no doubt about that.

Matteo Moretto will be back with more transfer news in the coming days, providing exclusive information on the biggest stories in Spain and Italy.