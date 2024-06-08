Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Ronald Araujo, Mikel Merino and Leny Yoro

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

Ronald Araujo future at Barcelona unclear as suitors dry up

I can confirm that as of today, following the arrival of Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich, the trail has gone very cold regarding Ronald Araujo. They have other priorities and plans, and it remains to be seen if something comes up from the Premier League.

If Manchester United change manager, and Thomas Tuchel comes in, then maybe something could happen, but that’s all hypothetical at the moment.

As it is, the whole thing has ground to a halt, because Barcelona continue to negotiate with Araujo’s camp on a new contract, but there is no agreement currently, with his deal expiring in 2026.

Manchester United-linked Leny Yoro still prioritising Real Madrid

There are teams from the Premier League, multiple, that are willing to spend much more money than Real Madrid for Lille’s Leny Yoro, but he continues to prioritise a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Paris Saint-Germain, who had a bid turned down in January, are also very interested still. As we’ve noted before, Los Blancos do not want to throw money at a deal with his contract expiring next summer too. The situation remains in that status quo.

Lille will prioritise the best offer, and if those sides in the Premier League want to apply pressure, they can, but it depends on Yoro, and those are the factors we’re working with on this one.

Barcelona interest in Mikel Merino confirmed – 27-year-old engrossed in doubts

I can confirm what was first reported by Toni Juanmarti, Merino is a player that Barcelona like, a player the board likes. He is an interesting market opportunity and they are keeping a close eye on how things play out. Merino has been uncertain on his intentions for months, it’s a question of his professional career, of his life, of types of project, the experiences he wants to have and what direction he wants to take. Months ago, Juventus enquired about Merino, but nothing has come of it since.

On the other hand, the idea of bringing back Xavi Simons on loan from Paris Saint-Germain has gone cold, as new manager Hansi Flick has other priorities at the moment, so nothing is happening there.

Matteo Moretto will be back with more transfer news in the coming days, providing exclusive information on the biggest stories in Spain and Italy.