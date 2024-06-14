Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Matt O’Riley, Hansi Flick-Deco talks, Saul Niguez and Nico Williams

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

Saul Niguez camp looking for solution to leave Atletico Madrid

I can reveal exclusively that Saul’s camp is looking for a solution, in order to leave Atletico Madrid, after an entire career there save for two loan spells. All of the signs are that it will happen, and Saul will leave Atletico.

Manager Diego Simeone has told Saul directly that he is not in his plans for next season, and the club have communicated that to him as well. So his camp are currently looking for an exit route.

Atletico Madrid are looking for a replacement in case he does leave, and they have put together a shortlist. One of the options is Matt O’Riley of Celtic, who as we’ve reported on, was a target in January, and Atletico had a bid turned down for him. Clearly, there are other options they like too, but Los Rojiblancos are still interested.

Nico Williams links to Barcelona too early – but dressing room works in their favour

What I can tell you is that there are no conversations between Athletic Club and any other clubs, including Barcelona. Part of that is that Athletic Club will not discuss a deal, Nico Williams will only leave if somebody activates his release clause of €58m.

As he commented last night on Cadena Cope, Williams is not interested in hearing about his future currently, as he is completely focused on the Euros with Spain, and he wants to leave those discussions for later on.

It’s true that Barcelona are very interested in Nico Williams, and he has a lot of friends in the Barcelona dressing room too, but I think it’s a little too soon to make any meaningful statements on his future right now. It’s worth following the situation closely after the Euros though, definitely.

What did Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and Sporting Director Deco discuss on Tuesday?

Above all, they spoke about the future of the Portuguese, Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo. Hansi Flick gave the green light for both to come back to the club next season, so right now the ball is in their court, it’s up to them to negotiate with Atletico Madrid and Manchester City to make a deal happen, and find a solution for them.

Both Manchester City and Atletico Madrid are looking to move Cancelo and Felix, so there is obviously a chance, but it will come down to the terms that Barcelona are willing to offer them.