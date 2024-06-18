Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Connor Gallagher, Mika Faye, Alex Baena and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

Clearly, the interest in Theo Hernandez from Bayern Munich is related to Alphonso Davies. Until Davies leaves Bayern, and I wouldn’t rule out him staying at the club, as there have been no advances regarding his future, there will be nothing further on Theo. Real Madrid clearly are still interested, but there’s no progress currently.

So regarding where that leaves Theo, so far there is still no official negotiation between the clubs, there is no official communication between Bayern and Milan. In terms of the player himself, Theo is currently earning €5m per annum net, and he would like a different contract, but until there are negotiations ongoing, it’s something of a moot point.

I reported on Theo back in April, and to be honest, it’s not really moved on much since then. It’s true that Bayern has gone a little cold due to the Davies negotiations. There are clubs in England that are interested, and I know that Theo’s agent has tried to move things along a bit, so we’ll see what happens. But it’s an issue for Milan to resolve certainly.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia camp putting pressure on Napoli for a move

From what I understand, here’s how it is. Kvaratskhelia’s camp is looking to put pressure on Napoli for a move, but what Napoli said yesterday was too definitive. President Aurelio de Laurentiis, I believe, has promised Antonio Conte that he will be able to work with Kvaratskhelia next season. Napoli will insist all the way. They don’t want to back down an inch on this, and while Paris Saint-Germain are keeping an eye on the situation, Napoli have no intention of backing down.

Could PSG try and push Napoli for a deal? They can offer what they want, and clearly if the offer is so, so, so big, they will consider it, but neither do PSG want to spend loads and loads on him. I think that Napoli don’t want Kvaratskhelia to leave, de Laurentiis and Conte want him to stay, and first and foremost, Napoli and Kvaratskhelia will have to reach an agreement before anything else changes. Maybe they can with a new deal they have promised and a wage rise, but that’s what it comes down to.

Barcelona to receive offer in the next week for defender

Porto are very interested in Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye, and they want to offer around €15m for him. They are planning on making that offer in the space of the next week. Barcelona don’t want to lose control of Faye’s future. Maybe they can enter talks with Porto, and includes a buyback clause. Barcelona have faith in him, clearly, but if a good offer arrives they will have to evaluate it.

It has been reported in the last week that Barcelona still need to make sales before the end of June, when their accounts for the season close. I can confirm this is the case, and clearly that could have an impact. Initially, Faye didn’t even want to listen to offers, but now… If a good offer arrives, it will be considered

Atletico Madrid interest in Chelsea’s Connor Gallagher is real, but…

El Atlético de Madrid mueve ficha por Connor Gallagher | Relevo

I can confirm reports in Spain that Chelsea midfielder Connor Gallagher is of interest to Atletico Madrid – he is the sort of player they are looking for, along with other options. They are interested, but right now, Chelsea are asking a lot of money. Atletico have had conversations with Chelsea about Gallagher, but the asking price is a lot, and it’s a very difficult deal for Atletico to do.

It’s worth highlighting at this point that clubs knock on many doors during the transfer window, and test the waters for various different players. Gallagher is a player they like, but it has gone no further so far.

Villarreal’s Alex Baena could go to a top team – Aston Villa still the most interested

We know he is high up on Aston Villa’s shortlist, but things have somewhat stopped there for now. He has a release clause of €60m, but Villarreal would accept offers for less, around €30-35m. He’s a player a lot of teams like, above all in the Premier League, and due to the financial side of it, that’s his most likely destination.

We shall see if Italian sides move for him, but if a very good offer comes in for him, Villarreal will evaluate it. I’d say he has the quality and the talent, as well as a price tag, that makes him a candidate to play at a top team. He’s one of the best in Spain, and I think he has everything he needs for that. Right now, none of the giants have come in for him, but the summer is long, and I wouldn’t rule out it.

Matteo Moretto will be back with more transfer news in the coming days, providing exclusive information on the biggest stories in Spain and Italy.