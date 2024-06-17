Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Alvaro Morata, Mats Wieffer, Samu Omorodion, Sergi Roberto and Rafa Marin

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

The team that Alvaro Morata will prioritise if he leaves Atletico Madrid

To this day I am not aware that Alvaro Morata is on Roma’s shortlist, who are looking for a first-choice striker. If Morata returns to Italy, he would give absolute priority to Juventus, but at this moment there is still nothing concrete between the two parties, for two reasons: Morata is focused on the Euros, and Juventus are focused on other deals at the moment.

In addition, Atletico request that his release clause of €15m be paid if he is to leave. Every summer there is a lot of talk about Morata’s future, but I would recommend calm on this matter currently, after the Euros we will understand things better. It must be remembered that Diego Simeone appreciates Morata a lot.

Milan interested in highly rated Dutch midfielder previously linked to Atletico Madrid and Liverpool

Milan really like Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer. The Rossoneri are following him closely as an option to reinforce the midfield. To date there have been no contacts with Feyenoord, only between Milan and the player’s camp, he is open to a new experience to continue growing professionally.

The price that would satisfy everyone is around €25m. It remains to be seen if teenage Serbian defender Jan-Carlo Simic, who Feyenoord like, could be part of the deal. As we have reportedly previously, Atletico Madrid were in contact with him in January.

Former Barcelona Sporting Director wants to bring in Blaugrana player

The problem between Barcelona and Sergi Roberto is that the club has told him that he has to wait until almost the end of August to see if they can register him or not. The wage bill situation is what is pushing him away from Barcelona.

Today – as we have said many times – he has a foot and a half outside of Barcelona. Girona, Valencia and Seville have tested the waters in recent days, but also Porto. I think there will also be more proposals from Major League Soccer teams in the United States or perhaps from Saudi Arabia, although as of today I have no information on any offers.

Napoli in the race for Real Madrid defender

Real Madrid continue to evaluate their options at the back. A lot will depend on whether – financially – the club can meet Lille’s demands for young centre-back Leny Yoro, who Manchester United and Liverpool are also interested in. There is still no definitive choice regarding returning loanee Rafa Marin, but it is true that several clubs have asked about him recently.

Napoli are among the interested clubs, for now, it’s not gone any further than an enquiry. If he leaves Real Madrid, Napoli have put themselves in a position to move for him. Much is being said about Marin’s future, but Nacho Fernandez must also resolve his future. Regarding his situation, and the links to Al Ittihad, I can say that it is not done yet, there are things still to be settled for an agreement, and the player has not yet given the green light.

West Ham will have tough job convincing Atletico Madrid to sell Samu Omorodion

Atletico Madrid do not want to sell him, and Samu at the moment does not think about anything other than doing the preseason with Atletico and being noticed by Cholo Simeone. Atletico that he has great potential and that is why they rejected high offers for him.

West Ham offered almost €40m including variables, and he cost just €6m last summer. Roma like him, but at the moment it is not viable. I repeat, at the moment Atletico have no intention of selling him. Simeone wants to watch him closely during the preseason.