Matteo Jorgenson sets Tour de France-Paris Olympic double as road cycling roster named

Matteo Jorgenson will go from the Tour de France to the Paris Olympics this summer.

Jorgenson and Magnus Sheffield were named Friday to fill the last two spots on the U.S. Olympic road cycling team for the Paris Games. Each makes his Olympic debut.

They join the previously qualified Chloé Dygert, Taylor Knibb (who also qualified in triathlon) and Brandon McNulty.

Dygert qualified by winning the 2023 World Championships time trial. Knibb and McNulty earned spots by winning U.S. time trial titles last month.

Jorgenson earned his Olympic place as the only American man to win a top-level international one-day road race this season — Dwars door Vlaanderen in Belgium on March 27.

Earlier in March at the eight-day Paris-Nice, Jorgenson and McNulty recorded the most prestigious U.S. men’s one-two finish in road cycling history.

“The Olympics were always a part of my childhood," Jorgenson said, according to USA Cycling. "I remember spending entire summers watching sports I had never heard of and admiring the athletes. For sure it had a big effect on me and was one of the reasons I decided to pursue a career as a pro athlete. Being able to race in Paris, especially following the best year of my career, is a dream come true.”

Jorgenson has already been named to Team Visma-Lease a Bike’s roster for the Tour de France, a squad that also includes two-time reigning Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard and American Sepp Kuss, who won the 2023 Vuelta a Espana.

The Tour de France runs from June 29 to July 21, finishing in Nice rather than Paris due to the Olympics. At the Paris Olympics, the men's time trial is July 27. The men's road race is Aug. 3.

The U.S. has three men's road race spots and two time trial spots, so Jorgenson will not do the time trial at the Olympics.

Sheffield, 22, made his Grand Tour debut in May, placing 59th at the Giro d'Italia with Ineos Grenadiers

McNulty rode the Tour in 2021 and 2022. His team, UAE Team Emirates, has not announced its 2024 Tour roster yet.

At the Tokyo Games, McNulty had the best U.S. men’s result in any cycling event — sixth in the road race.

