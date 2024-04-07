Matteo Berrettini beats Roberto Carballes Baena to win first ATP title since 2022

Matteo Berrettini was playing his third tournament after six months out through injury [Getty Images]

Matteo Berrettini beat Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets to win a first title in almost two years.

The Italian eased past his Spanish opponent with a 7-5 6-2 victory at the Grand Prix Hassan II in the Moroccan city of in Marrakesh.

Berrettini ended Baena's nine-match winning streak, breaking his opponent's serve twice in each set to win in one hour and 46 minutes.

It was Berrettini's first title since his win at Queen's Club in June 2022.

The tournament was just his third since returning from an ankle injury, which kept him sidelined for six months.

The 27-year-old dropped just two sets during the tournament.

Elsewhere, Hubert Hurkacz won his first ATP title of the season with a 6-4 6-4 victory against Pedro Martinez at the Estoril Open in Portugal.

The world number 10's win is his eighth ATP title of his career, and his first on clay.