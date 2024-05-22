Mattel launches Venus Williams Barbie doll for new campaign

Mattel is launching “Team Barbie,” and they’ve enlisted Venus Williams to head the group.

Honoring the 65th anniversary of Barbie, the toy conglomerate released an initiative encouraging young girls to stay active with a brand-new set of dolls modeled after star athletes. In an effort to motivate young females to keep playing sports, Mattel turned the 43-year-old star tennis player into a Barbie.

Williams’ figure is dressed in a white athletic dress and a matching visor with a tennis racquet in one hand. She’s accessorized with her emblem gold hoops and white sneakers.

On May 22, the company took to their Barbie Instagram account, sharing a sneak preview of what’s to come and which athletes aside from Williams will be reimagined in doll form.

Two images were shared with the caption: “From play time to game time, Barbie has been championing more stories for girls for 65 years and counting. The #Barbie65 celebration continues as we highlight nine professional athletes from around the globe, whose excellence in sport inspires girls to keep playing.

Aside from their new offerings, Barbie will be partnering with Voice in Sport, a female-led company devoted to advocating for women in sports. By teaming with the business, girls will have access to special mentorship programs, connecting them with renowned professional athletes.

“By telling their stories and honoring these role models with one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls in their likeness, girls of all ages will see that they too have the potential to be world-class athletes,” Barbie’s caption continued.

Icons from varying professional sports across the globe – such as gymnastics, boxing, soccer, and swimming – will be replicated in plastic. Federica Pellegrini, Alexa Morenomx, Susana Rodriguez Gacio, Estelle Mossely, Ewa Swoboda, Rebeca Andrade, Christine Sinclair, Mary Fowler, and of course, Williams will be among the toy Olympic athletes to choose from.

The Barbie Style Instagram account gave Williams a special shoutout alongside a close-up of her doll.

“Today we honor tennis champion and icon Venus Williams with her very own one-of-a-kind Barbie doll, celebrating her excellence in sport and our belief that when girls keep playing, they have the power to be world-class competitors,” the account remarked.

The impressive competitor reshared the post to her page, signaling her appreciation for the shoutout. Speaking to Mattel for the press release, Williams explained how the business’ motivation matched her intention as an athlete.

She candidly admitted: “Throughout my career, I’ve always been driven by the idea of shattering glass ceilings and staying true to myself, and Barbie’s mission couldn’t resonate more deeply with that ethos.

“I’m honored to be recognized as a sports role model and join forces with Team Barbie to continue empowering the next generation of young girls to never stop believing in their dreams,” Williams went on to say.