Matt Zollers picks Missouri over Penn State

Arguably the most important commitment for the Penn State Nittany Lions in the class of 2025 was going to be announced on April 4 as they waited to hear where top in-state quarterback Matt Zollers had decided to play his college football. With James Franklin and his offensive staff looking to bring in two quarterbacks during this cycle, they were hoping to land the rising four-star recruit who is ranked as one of the top players in Pennsylvania.

Unfortunately for Penn State, he committed to Missouri.

After looking like the leaders in the clubhouse for a long time during his process, Zollers’ recruitment took a national turn as the likes of Georgia, Missouri, and Alabama were part of his final five schools.

BREAKING: Elite 2025 QB Matt Zollers has Committed to Mizzou, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’4 210 QB from Royersford, PA chose the Tigers over Pitt, Penn State, & Georgia Zollers is ranked as the No. 3 QB in the ‘25 Class (per On3) 👀 “M-I-Z🐯🐯”https://t.co/gzosUfiJpB pic.twitter.com/mOg6ErD6TU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 4, 2024

“My connections at Missouri were just greater than they were anywhere else. This was a really tough decision for me to make. I ultimately decided this morning,” the talented quarterback told Chad Simmons of On3.

That statement is an eye opener for people who have been following this recruitment process considering he had taken around eight visits to Happy Valley and roughly three to Missouri.

The Tigers really popped onto his radar and made a late push to land him as one of the headliners of their class.

Penn State’s bottleneck at the position could have had something to do with his decision as well.

Incumbent starter Drew Allar could come back for another season after this year, Beau Pribula is still a factor alongside Jaxon Smolik, plus highly-rated Ethan Grunkemeyer from the 2024 class is entering his freshman season.

Still, this is a tough one to swallow for Penn State fans as they lose out on the top-rated recruit in the state of Pennsylvania and someone who was at the top of their board.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire