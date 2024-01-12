Matt Zimmer: Zach Lujan won't be the last coach from SDSU poached by a major college football program

Jan. 11—FRISCO, Texas — Zach Lujan, who was South Dakota State's starting quarterback what feels like five minutes ago (it was actually seven years), is soon going to be officially named the new offensive coordinator at Northwestern. The one in the Big Ten.

(Well, that was the plan prior to the national championship. Maybe it hasn't been announced yet because other teams have jumped into the fray trying to hire him?)

It's a major jump for the 28-year-old coach, who spent just two seasons as the Jackrabbits' primary playcaller and won national championships in both. And it marks the third time since 2019 that the Jacks offensive coordinator has bounced for a promotion. Eric Eidsness left after the 2018 season to take the same role at FBS Northern Illinois, Jason Eck left after the 2021 season to be the head coach at Idaho and now Lujan is making the jump to the FBS level himself.

North Dakota coach Bubba Schweigert has confirmed that Fighting Hawks offensive coordinator Danny Freund is coming to Brookings to replace Lujan, but we don't know yet who will be calling the plays for the Jacks — Freund, offensive line coach Ryan Olson or some combination of the two. Head coach Jimmy Rogers declined to comment when asked. Stay tuned on that.

For Jacks fans, it's a bittersweet moment. Lujan has quickly become one of the brightest up-and-coming young coaches in America. He'll be a head coach one day soon, assuming he wants to. But it feels like he just got here (as a coach, that is) and now a bigger program is already swooping in to steal him before he's even turned 30, before he's even fully developed as a coach.

Well, Jacks fans, I hate to tell you this, but get used to it.

The days of having a South Dakota farm boy coach the team until his retirement are over. We're in a new era now. John Stiegelmeier built an incredible football program at South Dakota State, but in some ways he created a monster. The Jacks have won 40 games over the last three seasons, gone to three national championships in the last four, and are about to add to the half-dozen alums they have in the NFL. The rest of the college football world has noticed. Rogers, who is now 15-0 as a head coach, has already been pursued by FBS programs as a defensive assistant. That will continue, perhaps even into this offseason as the coaching carousel rolls on.

How long before Jesse Bobbit, the 29-year-old defensive coordinator who just presided over one of the best defenses in FCS history (the Jacks allowed 9.3 points per game for the season) has an FBS team knocking on his door? Running backs coach Robbie Rouse? Olson, or defensive line coach Jalon Bibbs? All of them, really — why wouldn't any team want to bring them in? Because SDSU doesn't just win. They develop players. They find hidden talent. In some cases they almost create the talent, turning unheralded and unrecruited high school players into starters and sometimes even pro prospects.

SDSU coaches have been moving on for years. Perhaps Stiegelmeier's biggest strength at the helm of the Jackrabbits was his ability to put together a staff. He had an uncanny ability to find the right fit, to mold leaders, to turn young and hungry assistants with fresh ideas into future head coaches ready to be the face of a program.

But now that SDSU has reached another level of success, they've got suitors from another level: The FBS and the Power 5. And those programs can offer money that supersedes loyalty. The Jacks coaches may bleed blue and yellow, but the salaries offered at the highest levels of college football just keep escalating.

Coordinators make more than FCS head coaches and the best ones can command seven figures per year. Ryan Grubb, who started his coaching career as an SDSU grad assistant and later served an offensive assistant at the University of Sioux Falls, makes $2 million per year working as Kalen DeBoer's OC at Washington.

And while DeBoer has no direct connection to SDSU, there's little doubt that the success the Milbank native is having, coupled with the Jackrabbits' rise to national prominence, is intensifying the spotlight on football in South Dakota. Big-time programs are going to continue to attempt to raid the state's rosters and coaching staffs.

DeBoer, Grubb and defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell, another South Dakota native, are winning at Washington doing largely the same stuff they did at USF. The Jacks still build the foundation of their roster on local high school kids. As a result, schools that might've once turned up their nose at supposed 'small-time' football in South Dakota are now more inclined to give those programs a second look, and pay them life-changing money to bring their secrets to the big time.

If you're an assistant at one of the four FCS Dakota schools, there might not be a better time to strike — the proverbial iron is hot. Why would Freund leave his alma mater at UND to join a rival at SDSU? There's plenty of good reasons, but one of them could be the realization that there's no better path to the next level than an office in the Stiegelmeier Family Student Athlete Center. Maybe he's the next Jackrabbit head coach.

So be happy for Lujan. Enjoy Rogers and the other coaches while they're here. They've helped to build something incredible, and a move up to the next level represents a well-deserved reward.