Matt Zimmer: There's no rush for SDSU football to jump to FBS

May 27—BROOKINGS — Appalachian State. Georgia Southern. Jacksonville State. Sam Houston. James Madison. Kennesaw State. Delaware.

And now Missouri State.

The string of FCS-to-FBS defections continues, but the most recent one hits much closer to home here in the Dakotas, as the Missouri State Bears are the first team from the powerful Missouri Valley Football Conference to make the jump to college football's highest classification.

The Bears are a dubious choice to be the first, as they are a program that has been inarguably one of the conference's worst for the last decade-plus. Since changing their name from Southwest Missouri State in 2005 the Bears have had only a few winning seasons, and only once since the turn of the century have they finished more than one game over .500.

That came in 2021 when Bobby Petrino led Missouri State to an 8-4 record and an FCS playoff berth. They went 5-6 the following season, Petrino left, and the Bears were 4-7 last year under Ryan Beard.

But the life breathed into the program by Petrino was enough to convince Missouri State brass that an FBS move could work, and the announcement came earlier this month that the Bears have accepted an invitation to join Conference USA in the Football Bowl Subdivision. They'll play one final season in the Valley in 2024 before moving up to the 85-scholarship level and joining a conference with teams stretching from New Mexico to Florida.

Predictably, Missouri State's announcement drew a strong reaction in Fargo, where many have long since grown bored with the FCS, its 63 scholarship limit and dwindling list of serious contenders.

The Bison football dynasty reached absurd proportions in the 2010s, with NDSU winning eight out of nine national championships at one point and beating virtually every FBS opponent that dared to host them, so there's no question they have what it takes to succeed in FBS.

That makes it understandable that fans and media in Fargo look at the list of schools moving up and demand that the Bison do the same.

Jeff Kolpack, the Fargo Forum's longtime Bison reporter, wrote in the aftermath of Missouri State's announcement that "It's time for NDSU to take the plunge, any way it can do it."

Fargo columnist Mike McFeely chastised NDSU adminstration for not being more proactive in pursuing FBS membership.

McFeely: NDSU stuck in FCS for now

"Where was the vision?" McFeely writes. "Where was the sales pitch?"

Surely there are fans in Fargo who share this frustration, and it's likely that NDSU administration would accept an invitation to an FBS conference if it came. But this feels more like jealousy than analysis. There's a reason NDSU has not received that FBS invite, and that reason is geography. The Fargodome is closer to Canada than it is to any FBS conferences that would be a potential landing spot.

Losing tradition aside, Missouri State is the southern-most team in the Valley, and that's the primary reason they get to go.

With the Bears bringing C-USA to 12 teams, the door on further expansion is likely shut. Unless an existing FBS league wants to go past 12 members, there will be no more FCS teams moving up in the immediate future.

All of which brings us to South Dakota State.

It took some time, but the Jackrabbits have risen to NDSU's level. They've won consecutive national championships, routinely send players to the NFL, have seen an uptick in attendance and are generally regarded by the college football world as an FBS-caliber program.

But so far, basically nobody in and around the Jacks program is calling for SDSU to make the jump to the Bowl Subdivision.

What's the hurry? The Jackrabbits have never had more momentum as a program. They have the pieces in place to win a third straight title this fall, draw even more fans to Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium and add to their list of NFL alumni. SDSU coaches from all sports are often the target of bigger programs, as the athletic department as a whole is thriving, with both basketball teams coming off NCAA tournament appearances. There's simply no need for SDSU to worry about what some other schools are doing, least of all the Missouri State Bears.

That is not to say the Jacks should bury their collective head in the sand and ignore what's happening around them. They are outgrowing the FCS level. Too many of SDSU and NDSU's peers are no longer doing what it takes to keep up at the top end of the classification (looking at you, UNI).

But even if the Jacks were itching to move up, they're in the same situation as the Bison. No real conference fit due mostly to geography. They're stuck in FCS for the foreseeable future.

And guess what? That's fine.

For several years now there has been rampant speculation that the FBS level is headed towards a landscape-altering split, either with the richest blue-blood programs breaking away from the NCAA entirely, or one that would largely divide the FBS between the power conferences (Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, ACC and what's left of the Pac-12) and the Group of Five conferences (the MAC, C-USA, Mountain West, AAC and the Sun Belt), with each side of the split playing for their own national championship.

Included in that speculation has been the suggestion that the elite FCS teams would be inclined (and invited) to join the G5 level, so as to remain included in what would be the second tier of college football. In the event of such a split, the current FCS would be relegated to third tier status. That would be a glorified Division II existence, and that's not where flagship land grant schools like those in the Dakotas and Montana want to be.

As others have pointed out, there's no guarantee that SDSU and/or NDSU would be invited to the newly formed G5 classification. But here's the thing: This 'Great Split' isn't going to be the end of expansion, realignment and change within college football. No matter how monumental the redrawing of the lines turns out to be, it won't be an act of finality. Schools will be forever jockeying for greener pastures, or more specifically, a more lucrative home. So getting left out of the FBS picture initially would not be permanent, for the Jacks, Bison or anyone else.

For years SDSU athletic dirctor Justin Sell has had to answer questions from the media and fans about how the Jacks would respond to the latest groundbreaking change to college athletics, and his responses have remained remarkably consistent.

South Dakota State, Sell has said, isn't going to be reactionary as a program. They're not going to worry about what other schools are doing. They'll worry about themselves, because, as Sell has said over and over, if your program is strong, someone (as in, a conference) is always going to want you. The Jackrabbit program has made very few wrong turns under Sell's leadership. I'd trust him.

SDSU plays in one of the best stadiums at the FCS level and they're starting to sell the place out regularly. They're about to open a new basketball arena. Almost all of their teams are successful, and the fan base just continues to grow. Their coaches routinely have opportunities to advance to more lucrative positions across the country. The Jackrabbits have become a nationally-known brand. They're probably peaking as an athletic department right now and it won't always be this wonderful, but you'd be hard-pressed to name another college of a similar size and profile to SDSU that's in a better place athletically. Maybe North Dakota State.

And that's the point.

SDSU and NDSU's move to Division I has been the best thing to happen to sports in the Dakotas. It's taken both states to places previously thought to be off-limits to the supposedly empty plains of the Midwest.

When the 'Great Split' happens, someone is eventually going to welcome them in with open arms. And that's when SDSU should go — when the new second tier of college football has been established, and the Jacks can continue competing for a national championship that's decided by a playoff tournament.

Maybe up in Fargo they're ready to give up the FCS playoffs and a whole December's worth of games so they can play Miami of Ohio in the Myrtle Beach Bowl the week of Christmas, but I don't know too many Jackrabbit fans who are turned on by that prospect.

The FCS has lost a big chunk of its top programs, no question. But the schools in the Dakotas and Montana alone make up a formidable group of contenders. And those teams have meaningful rivalries and regional interest. There's nothing wrong with being a big fish in a small pond for a little while longer. SDSU and NDSU can both continue to play for FCS championships while maintaining their rivalries, and when the 'Great Split' happens, they'll eventually find their way to where they belong.