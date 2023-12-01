Matt Zimmer: A Jackrabbits-Coyotes national championship? Yes, please.

Nov. 30—SIOUX FALLS — It became obvious a few years back that a North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State FCS national championship game could one day happen.

After a couple near misses it finally did last winter, creating a uniquely upper midwest feel in January in northeast Texas. Seas of blue and green took up sides at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, and the Jackrabbits claimed their first title with a 45-21 win.

I spent the better part of a week down there in Texas mingling with fans from both sides, and, a little selfishly, came away from it thinking, you know, as fun as this is, how cool would it be if we someday got a Jackrabbits-Coyotes national championship?

It seemed far-fetched. It seemed impossible. It seemed, at the very least, a long ways away from ever happening.

Less than a year later, it is a realistic possibility.

Yeah, I know — you're jinxing it, Zimmer. But hey, we have to address it. The stars might never align quite like this again.

South Dakota State has continued its dominance since winning it all, carrying a 25-game winning streak into Saturday's second round playoff game against Mercer (1 p.m. at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, ESPN+). USD is a playoff seed for the first time ever, ranked 3rd in the nation behind the Jacks and Montana. They've already won nine games, their most at the Division I level. The Coyotes host Sacramento State on Saturday (1 p.m. at the DakotaDome, ESPN+), looking for their first home playoff win at the FCS level.

There's no denying that USD faces a challenging road to Frisco. If they beat the Hornets on Saturday, which is itself no small task, the Coyotes get the winner of Montana State and North Dakota State. Win that and they're likely looking at a trip to Missoula to face Montana. I'll go ahead and be the one to provide USD with some bulletin board material — I don't think they can survive that kind of murderer's row to get to Texas. But I'd love to be proven wrong.

Because, for me, someone who grew up in South Dakota, watched the old Division II North Central Conference and played in the old Sioux Interstate Conference (ask an over-40 relative, kids), a USD/SDSU national championship would be the ultimate realization of just how far football in our state has come.

Go back about 25 years, just before SDSU moved to Division I, and it's almost shocking to remember what football was like here.

Back then it was a fairly big deal if a Sioux Falls high school kid was good enough to play for Augustana. And Augustana was routinely finishing near the bottom of the Division II NCC. The Jacks and Coyotes were nothing special themselves. O'Gorman and a seemingly rotating cast of ESD schools were competing for prep supremacy and USF had become an NAIA power under Bob Young. Those were the highlights. Division I football couldn't have felt farther away.

Today, of course, the Sioux Falls metro area has become a fertile recruiting ground, and much of the rest of the state has followed suit. Scores of players go on to play college football, sometimes as many as a dozen from single high school teams.

They go to USF, Northern State and Augustana, where they know they'll routinely compete for conference championships, play in tremendous stadiums and participate in fantastic rivalries.

They go to Black Hills State and South Dakota Mines, where they can play in one of college football's oldest rivalries and one of Division II's best conferences. They go to Dakota Wesleyan, Dakota State or Mount Marty, where they find that the strength of the NAIA level is one of college football's best-kept secrets.

And they go to USD and SDSU, where they can play occasional games in Big Ten stadiums, compete against and alongside future NFL players and perhaps develop into one themselves. At SDSU they can be a part of a program that has reached heights even the most optimistic Jackrabbit fan never would've dreamed of when the school went Division I two decades ago, playing in front of sold-out crowds of almost 20,000, playing games on national television, getting visits from ESPN's College Gameday and earning recognition as not only one of the best programs in what was once known as the I-AA level, but on par with or better than many that play at the FBS (formerly I-A) level.

Say what you want about the foresight of Peggy Miller and Fred Oien back in the day, there's just no way to think anyone realistically believed the Jacks, or any football team from South Dakota, could be where SDSU is today.

And now USD is making waves themselves. One great season does not put them on equal footing with SDSU, of course, and it's somewhat understandable that so many Jacks fans are loathe to acknowledge the Coyotes' progress. That's what rivalries are about, after all.

Having said that, the FCS is hemorrhaging championship-caliber programs. Until the Dakota schools find a path to move up to the FBS level (again, imagine saying that 20 years ago), anything that strengthens FCS is a good thing. USD's big year has coincided with them making inroads in recruiting South Dakota high school players, and should convince what's been an apparently skeptical fan base to start showing up to more games.

Perhaps USD fans are still waiting to fully jump on the bandwagon. They've never made it further than the second round of the playoffs, and a loss on Saturday would certainly steal much of the shine from this season's accomplishments.

But a win, which would be their 10th, would put them in the final eight. In an exclusive group with the subdivision's other remaining heavyweights. It would allow the fans to begin fantasizing about going to Frisco, about stealing some of the Jackrabbits' thunder, making them share the spotlight, and threatening to unseat their rivals on the biggest stage possible.

The Jackrabbits, of course, would be heavy favorites in an all-South Dakota championship. They just beat the Yotes 37-3 in Vermillion, after all. I can say with certainty that virtually every Jackrabbit fan reading this right now is conflicted between not wanting USD to make it to Frisco and loving the idea of crushing them on national television.

That's why it would be so fun.

What South Dakota has done over the last 20 years to become something of a hidden football powerhouse has been incredible. The Jackrabbits are at the forefront, but every high school and college program (hell, even the Sioux Falls Storm and their 11 indoor football championships) played a part in it.

What better way to celebrate that then with a Jacks-Yotes title tilt?

So. Say it with me:

Go Yotes. Go Jacks.