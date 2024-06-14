Matt Zimmer: It's already been a busy offseason in the FCS, here's what you may have missed

Jun. 13—BROOKINGS — College football season doesn't start for more than two months, but the offseason has already been an eventful one in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and the Football Championship Subdivision.

From national TV games to transfers, schedule announcements and more, here's what you need to know about the offseason so far in the FCS.

— Despite the graduation of a dozen standout players, many of whom are in NFL camps this summer, South Dakota State is expected to open the season as the No. 1 ranked team in FCS and as the favorites to three-peat as national champions. If they make it back to Frisco, Jacks fans will need to adjust their travel routine, as the 2024/25 championship game is moving to Monday night. The game will be played Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Kickoff time has not been announced yet but it will obviously not be an afternoon kickoff as it has been on Sundays. However, after three years of airing on ABC, the game will move to ESPN. By moving the game to that Monday, the FCS title game will no longer be competing with NFL Sunday games, and with the FBS playoff expanding to 12 teams, they will not be playing any games on that Monday the 6th.

— Speaking of Frisco, Toyota Stadium could be getting a facelift. The Dallas Business Journal reported a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation calling for a 130,000-foot expansion at a cost of $130 million, one that includes premium club seating and suites and expanded press and broadcast areas.

Frisco is slated to host the next two FCS title games with an option for the 2026/27 championship. The city is expected to exercise that option when the time comes, and an upgraded facility could help fend off any potential bids from other cities to take the event.

Of course, the main gripe from FCS fans about Toyota Stadium has long been the natural grass playing surface, which gets torn up in the winter when Texas rains are commonplace. Injuries have been a problem because of the wet and slippery surface. The proposed upgrades make no mention of addressing the playing surface. Toyota Stadium is the home facility for the FC Dallas Major League Soccer franchise.

— If the Jacks do make it back to Frisco, it won't be their first time playing on national TV in the 2024 season. The MVFC and ESPN entered into a six-year contract last year to televise regular season games on ESPN's linear (cable) networks, with ESPN reserving the right to pick up to nine games during the contract.

Not surprisingly, the Dakota Marker matchup between NDSU and SDSU was the first game ESPN locked up, with the Bison/Jacks matchup on Oct. 19 in Fargo set to air on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. The Jacks will be on one of the ESPN networks again the very next week, with the USD at SDSU game on Oct. 26 in Brookings also set to air on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. That means SDSU and NDSU each have at least two nationally televised games, as NDSU opens the season on ESPN when they face the Colorado Deion Sanders Buffaloes.

USD will also have two nationally televised games — the trip to Brookings and their Sept. 7 game at Camp Randall Stadium against Wisconsin, which will air on FS1. That one comes one week after USD hosts Northern State in their season opener on Thursday, Aug. 29.

With the Wolves facing the Coyotes and Jackrabbits hosting Augustana on Sept. 14, there will be two in-state games between FCS and Division II teams. As a reminder, those games have been scheduled largely because the calendar allows for a 12-game regular season this year as opposed to the typical 11, and the FCS playoff committee has indicated it no longer considers wins over Division II opponents as 'non-counters'.

— Former South Dakota State offensive coordinator Jason Eck has led Idaho to the FCS playoffs in each of his first two seasons at the helm, and the Vandals unsurprisingly inked their head coach to a contract extension, announced on Wednesday, that will keep him in Moscow through 2028. The 46-year-old Eck is 16-9 in what is his first head coaching job after a decorated career as an offensive assistant. His offensive coordinator is former SDSU assistant Luke Schleusner, and in January he hired former Jacks cornerbacks coach Dan Jackson to be the Idaho defensive coordinator.

— Speaking of the Vandals, they'll finally be making the trip to South Dakota, though it won't be for the Eck vs. the Jacks matchup many SDSU fans long to see. Idaho and USD announced a home-and-home series last week, with the teams slated to face off at the DakotaDome in 2029 (Sept. 8) and the Kibbie Dome in 2030 (Sept. 14). Who knows if Eck will still be Idaho's coach by then (the guess here is he'll have landed a more lucrative job by then), or, frankly, if college football will look anything like it does right now.

— And, in case you missed it, USD coach Bob Nielson also signed an extension back in May. Nielson, who turns 65 in September, seemed to be on the hot seat after a disappointing 2022 season, but led the Coyotes to their best season at the Division I level last fall, winning 10 games, hosting two playoff games and ending the year ranked 4th in the nation. They'll open the 2024 season ranked in the nation's top 10 at least, if not top five.

Nielson's deal runs through 2027, and with an annual base salary of $340,000, makes him the highest-paid coach in South Dakota (Jimmy Rogers' initial five-year contract to coach SDSU pays him a base salary of $310,000, a slight increase over the $306,000 John Stiegelmeier made in his final season).

— Remember Clifton McDowell, the quarterback of the Montana Grizzlies who led his team to zero touchdowns in the FCS national championship game against SDSU in January?

McDowell tweeted back in May a clip of him getting flipped over and tackled at the goal line on the final play of the first quarter of the national championship game, commenting 'SDSU had one of the most elite teams in CFB, no doubt, but if I don't get hurt on this play we win the game. Just sayin'.

McDowell stayed in and finished the game, and as you might expect, his tweet drew some amusing reactions from the SDSU side (and around the FCS world).

McDowell, by the way, entered the transfer portal after the loss, briefly committed to Temple and has since landed at McNeese State. Prior to his one-year stint at Montana he played at Central Arkansas, Kilgore College and Louisiana.

— In case you missed it, Missouri State announced last month this will be the Bears last season in the Valley, as they'll move their football program up to the FBS level to join Conference USA the following year. Outside of a brief period of relevance under Bobby Petrino, the Bears have been a bottom-feeder in the Valley, but the school apparently believes a move up will boost interest in the program. While NDSU and SDSU are regular contenders for the FCS championship, the Bears never were, so the move makes some sense, as they're not leaving behind anything worth missing. Better to be irrelevant in the FBS than the FCS, apparently.

Missouri State's athletic director Kyle Moats was apparently so excited about the prospect of taking his mediocre FCS program to the FBS level that just weeks after the announcement, he left the Bears (where he'd been AD since 2009) to be the AD at Eastern Kentucky. Moats had also served on the FCS playoff selection committee.

— The Jacks will travel to Grand Forks to take on UND on Nov. 9, and that might be an emotional game for a few folks on both sides of the ball. Mere days after the Jacks won their second straight national championship, UND offensive coordinator Danny Freund jumped ship to join the staff or the rival Jacks as quarterbacks coach.

Then after spring ball ended, Fighting Hawks offensive lineman Sam Hagen announced he was entering the transfer portal and soon committed to joining the rival Jackrabbits. Hagen, a 6-foot-6, 325-pound North Dakota native, started all 12 games at guard for UND last year as a sophomore after starting five games at right tackle for the Hawks as a freshman in 2022. With two years of eligibility left, he's almost certain to claim a starting role on an SDSU offensive line that's replacing All-Americans Mason McCormick and Garret Greenfield and the underrated John O'Brian. Whether that's at left guard (McCormick's spot) or one of the tackles remains to be seen.

Either way, there might be some players on the Hawks who aren't so happy to welcome Hagen back to the Alerus Center when the teams square off.