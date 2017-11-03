Matt Wieters exercises $10.5 million player option

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that Matt Wieters intends to exercise his $10.5 million option for 2018.

An easy decision for Wieters, as he’s coming off a terrible 2017 at the plate and would not get anything approaching $10.5 million on the open market. Weiters was one of the worst-hitting regulars in baseball in 2017 with a .225/.288/.344 batting line. His defense, once his calling card, is not what it once was and his multiple defensive blunders in Game 5 of the NLDS against the Cubs helped cost the Nationals the game.

That kinda stinks, but it’s nice to have that $10.5 million option to fall back on and, hopefully, put together a bounceback year in 2018.

Follow @craigcalcaterra