Matt Weiss issues statement after being fired by Michigan football

The Michigan football offseason drama continued on Friday, with the news that co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss has been fired.

Weiss was put on administrative leave after the revelation that he was being investigated for alleged computer crimes. More details emerged which suggested that someone in Schembechler Hall had illegally accessed university e-mail for which they were not the account holder. They were reported by someone else within the building. That account was consistent with Weiss’ allegations.

Minutes after the athletic department sent out an e-mail announcing that it was terminating Weiss, Weiss took to Twitter to reflect on his two-year stint in Ann Arbor, as well as issue a statement of his own.

Related

Coaches believe Michigan football is the new top dog in the Big Ten How ESPN graded Michigan football's transfer portal acquisitions Report: Michigan football negotiations on NCAA violations break down

Weiss came aboard in 2021 after overseeing the run game with the Baltimore Ravens. He was thought as an emerging coach, and was rumored to be a likely candidate to join Jim Harbaugh if he did depart for the NFL.

List

Too-early Michigan football 2023 schedule game-by-game predictions

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire