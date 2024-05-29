Matt Vierling's 3-run homer sends Tigers to 8-0 win over Pirates in first game of a doubleheader

DETROIT (AP) — Matt Vierling hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs for a second straight game and the Detroit Tigers pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-0 in the opener of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Vierling had a game-winning three-run homer in an 14-11 victory over Toronto on Sunday. His homer on Wednesday highlighted a four-run fifth as the Tigers won their fourth straight.

Vierling had three hits, while Riley Greene added two hits and scored two runs.

Tarik Skubal (7-1) bounced back from his only loss this season by holding the Pirates to three singles and a walk in seven innings. Skubal, who struck out eight, retired the last 10 batters he faced. Mason Englert pitched the last two innings to complete the Tigers' fourth shutout this season.

Pirates starter Jared Jones (3-5) allowed seven runs, five earned, and five hits in 4 1/3 innings. The Pirates committed three errors, leading to three unearned runs.

Vierling had an RBI single during a three-run first. His fifth-inning homer came off a 1-1 slider from Jones.

ROSTER MOVES

Pirates: Left-hander Martin Perez (groin) was placed on the 15-day injured list and catcher Joey Bart (thumb) was placed on the 10-day IL. Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes was activated from the 10-day IL and catcher Grant Koch had his contract selected from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Tigers: Outfielder Kerry Carpenter (spine) was placed on the 10-day IL and outfielder Akil Baddoo was recalled from Triple-A Toledo. Right-hander Keider Montero was called up from Toledo to start the nightcap.

UP NEXT

Pirates: Left-hander Bailey Falter (3-2, 3.55 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series at Toronto on Friday night.

Tigers: Right-hander Jack Flaherty (1-4, 3.84 ERA) will start the opener of a four-game series at Boston on Thursday night.

