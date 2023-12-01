Matt Taylor: Bristol Rovers appoint former Rotherham boss as new manager

Bristol Rovers have appointed former Rotherham and Exeter boss Matt Taylor as their new manager on a three-and-half year deal.

Taylor spent 13 months with the Millers before being sacked on 13 November with the club 22nd in the Championship.

The 41-year-old previously led Exeter to promotion to League One in 2021-22.

Taylor replaces Joey Barton who was sacked by Rovers on 26 October after almost three years in charge and with the team 16th in League One.

