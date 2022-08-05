Matt Stinchcomb shows love to UGA’s Stetson Bennett in SEC QB rankings

Despite leading the Georgia Bulldogs to their first national championship win in 41 years, the disrespect surrounding quarterback Stetson Bennett still remains high.

PFF recently ranked Bennett as the No. 34 ranked quarterback in the nation and No. 10 in the SEC for the 2022 season. Not a terribly fitting placement for a passer who did something no other quarterback in America was able to do last season. Brad Crawford of 247Sports also released his SEC quarterback rankings in which Bennett checked in at No. 8.

Former Georgia offensive lineman Matt Stinchomb, now an analyst with the SEC Network, is one of the few who is actually giving Bennett the respect he’s earned.

He recently ranked his top-five quarterbacks in the SEC while making an appearance on the SEC Network:

KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

What Stinchcomb said:

“In rivalry games, in tight games, in clutch moments, he’s got this Ben Roethlisberger-type talent. He’s got defenders draped all over him delivering dimes downfield.”

Will Levis, Kentucky

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

What Stinchcomb said:

“He’s got the ten wins next to his name last year….but also the 13 picks, that kind of hurt him a little bit.”

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

What Stinchcomb said:

“Everybody’s talking about Tennessee. Tennessee is this upset kind-of darkhorse. The only reason you’re believing that is because of who they have at quarterback. He’s the trigger man for one of the most rapid-fire offenses in all of the country and he is a true dual-threat.”

Stetson Bennett, Georgia

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

What Stinchcomb said:

“This is the guy who won the national championship. This isn’t a beauty contest. This isn’t seven-on-seven….All he did was win 14 games and a national championship….as long as you walk off the field victorious, that’s the guy you want to be your quarterback.”

Bryce Young, Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

What Stinchcomb said:

“You want to talk about just pure passing ability, right? And the numbers alone. What’s the gap there with Bryce Young and the balance of college football this coming season? I think it’s pretty significant.”

Story continues

1. Bryce Young

2. Stetson Bennett

3. Hendon Hooker

4. Will Levis

5. KJ Jefferson@mstinch79's Top 5 SEC QBs 🎯 pic.twitter.com/0ZHamke4qE — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) August 5, 2022

[listicle id=75311]

1

1

1

1

1

1

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire