Matt Stafford cleared concussion protocol, on track to play vs. Washington

Stafford cleared concussion protocol, on track to play vs. Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A rough week for Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford got rougher on Sunday as he exited the team's matchup with the Vikings to enter the concussion protocol. With a game against the Washington Football Team in Week 10, the status of the veteran seemed to be in question.

Stafford however, noted after the game that he passed the league's protocol, meaning he is on track for a full week of practice and to start against Washington.

Early last week, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's standing for Week 9 -- and potentially Week 10 against the Washington Football Team -- was initially put into question after the veteran was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as a "high risk" contact.

Stafford, however, did clear protocol in time for the matchup with Minnesota and put those worries to rest. That scare came after he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in August due to a false positive.

Despite all the obstacles in his way, Stafford should be playing when Washington visits town in Week 10.

Download and Subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast

That will make the job of Washington's defensive unit more challenging. Though Stafford struggled in Week 9 throwing for 211 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, he did it after not practicing all week due to the COVID-19 protocols.

On the season, the 12-year pro has been his normal self. Compiling 2,127 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Stafford is susceptible to a mistake now and then but he can still push the ball downfield and make big plays for his team when it matters most.

Washington needs to rebound after a tough loss to the Giants as they cling to the hope of an NFC East title. In order to do that, it appears they will have to go through Stafford.