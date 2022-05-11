Matt Sokol claimed by Patriots off waivers from Lions

Patriots add tight end off waivers from Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Depth at tight end remains a work in progress for the New England Patriots, who claimed one off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Wednesday.

The Patriots claimed Matt Sokol, 26, a Michigan State alum who's appeared in two NFL games over parts of three seasons since going undrafted in 2019.

Patriots claim TE Matt Sokol off waivers from Detroit: https://t.co/d1ALLdfASK — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 11, 2022

Sokol, listed at 6-foot-5, 249 pounds, has spent time with the Lions -- under then-coach Matt Patricia, now back in the Patriots' organization -- as well as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers, the latter of which he appeared in two games for during the 2020 season. Sokol spent the entire 2021 season on the practice squad for the Jaguars before signing a futures contract with the Lions in January.

The Patriots currently have Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, free agent signings last offseason, atop the depth chart at tight end, in addition to 2020 third-round draft picks Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, neither of whom have made much of an impression over their first two seasons.

New England didn't select a tight end in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In college, Sokol caught 31 passes for 348 yards and two touchdowns for the Spartans from 2015-18.