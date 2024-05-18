Matt signs new deal as Walsall release four

Jamille Matt's most recent Walsall goal came against Tranmere in April [Getty Images]

Walsall striker Jamille Matt has signed a new one-year contract with the League Two club.

The 34-year-old scored six goals in 40 appearances this season, having arrived from Forest Green Rovers on an 18-month deal in January 2023.

Matt said Walsall is "the only place I wanted to be" and is looking to build on this season's performances.

“The second half especially given how we played. I think there are some good foundations there to kick on and do even better next year," he added.

The club have also offered a new deal to goalkeeper Jackson Smith, who played 30 games after joining The Saddlers from Wolves last summer.

Fellow keeper Owen Evans, defender Rollin Menayese, midfielder Joe Riley and forward Aramide Oteh have all been released.

Walsall will, however, be taking up options to extend the contracts of Taylor Allen, Douglas James-Taylor and Harry Williams.

Midfielder Allen and forward James-Taylor both scored three goals in 33 appearances in 2023-24 as Walsall finished 11th, while defender Williams played 16 games in the first half of the campaign.