Matt Schaub says QB isn’t the most ‘pressing issue’ for the Texans

The Houston Texans enter the 2021 NFL draft with eight draft picks, but they don’t get to kickoff the fun until day two in Round 3 withe 67th overall pick.

With a roster full of question marks and holes, including quarterback, it would seem that getting a young signal caller to ostensibly replace Deshaun Watson would be the most glaring need.

However, former Texans quarterback Matt Schaub, who was with the club from 2007-13, believes the Texans have already fixed quarterback in free agency and need to move on to other positions.

“When you bring in a guy like Tyrod Taylor, who’s played a lot in this league, whatever happens that’s a guy who can go on the field and produce and win football games,” Schaub told Sports Radio 610’s “Payne & Pendergast” on April 23. “So I don’t think that necessarily quarterback is the No. 1 pressing issue when you look at the Texans.”

The way that Schaub, a former 2004 Atlanta Falcons third-round pick, sees the situation, Houston needs to use their complement of mid to late-round selections to bolster the depth of their roster.

Said Schaub: “That’s how you accumulate talent that can play special teams, that can do multiple things for your football team. They don’t cost a ton of money, you can develop them and you can have solid starters in those rounds. You’ve got to be able to hit on the picks and find guys that work and fit what you’re trying to do with your system, whether it’s on offense on defense.”

With over 70 roster transactions made since new general manager Nick Caserio took the job on Jan. 5, the Texans have reworked their roster to add veteran depth. If the Texans eschew the quarterback position in the draft, it will be another part of Caserio’s rebuild to get Houston in a position to take a quarterback in the 2022 offseason.