Falcons owner Arthur Blank broke some news about one of the team’s quarterbacks during a Monday news conference.

It doesn’t have anything to do with Matt Ryan‘s status for the 2021 season, however. Blank revealed that backup quarterback Matt Schaub is retiring.

Schaub was a Falcons third-round pick in 2004 and spent three years as a backup in Atlanta before becoming the starter in Houston in 2007. He spent six years in the role, but got benched in his seventh and moved on to Oakland and Baltimore before returning to Atlanta as Ryan’s backup in 2016.

Schaub led the NFL in passing yards in 2009 and made a pair of Pro Bowls. He may be better remembered for throwing 14 interceptions that were returned for touchdowns over the course of his career.

Ryan’s future with the Falcons was a topic of discussion after the team fired head coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff early in the season. Blank said on Monday that their replacements will make decisions on Ryan and other players on the roster.

