Is Matt Ryan's 15-year NFL career underappreciated? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" debates in a a round of "We In or We out" if free-agent quarterback Matt Ryan's 15-year NFL career is underappreciated.
Ryan has played the past 15 years in the NFL but didn't rule out a return after the Colts released him.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein kick off an exciting week of news around the NFL as the NFL schedule was released and rookie minicamps are officially underway. Charles and Jori start off by discussing the Cleveland Browns trading for pass rusher Za-Darius Smith. Combined with rumors surrounding RB Dalvin Cook, could the Minnesota Vikings be entering a period of "competitive rebuild?" How long can we expect QB Kirk Cousins to be there? Next, the duo discuss the sale of the Washington Commanders, which has been agreed to, but the owners still need to officially approve the deal. In other news, New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams has removed all mention of the team from his Twitter profile as he seeks a contract extension. The duo finish off the news portion by addressing the Ja Morant controversy in the NBA and how sports leagues should handle situations like this going forward. The NFL schedule was released last week, and Jori recaps her article discussing the biggest takeaways from the 2023 NFL schedule, including some high-profile QB battles, interesting playoff rematches and the season opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions. Finally, Charles and Jori discuss some of the more intriguing soundbites to come out of rookie minicamps and decide whether they're buying what the teams are selling. The discussion centers around the Carolina Panthers and rookie QB Bryce Young, Indianapolis Colts rookies Anthony Richardson and Josh Downs, the Philadelphia Eagles and rookie DT Jalen Carter and the Tennessee Titans and rookie QB Will Levis.
