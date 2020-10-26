Matt Ryan: I want to be here and hopefully that will be the case

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones addressed chatter that the team could try to trade him after Sunday’s loss to the Lions by saying that he wants to remain with the team.

Quarterback Matt Ryan did the same on Monday. Both veterans have had their names thrown around as potential trade chips because of the team’s 1-6 start and ongoing regime change, but Ryan said he wants no part of starting fresh somewhere else.

“I don’t worry about noise outside of our building. . . . I want to be here and hopefully that will be the case,” Ryan said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Trading Ryan would leave a lot of dead money on the Falcons cap and it’s impossible to know what the team’s next coach and General Manager will want to do at any position, so a trade seems unlikely for reasons beyond Ryan’s stated disinterest in moving to another team.

