A Matt Ryan trade decision likely coming soon

The Indianapolis Colts have interest in trading for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and a decision on that front could come sooner rather than later.

Given that Ryan is due a $7.5 million roster bonus on Tuesday, the Falcons have reportedly been fielding trade calls surrounding their franchise quarterback over the last few days.

The Colts are expected to be one of the teams in the running for the 36-year-old signal-caller.

The #Falcons fielded trade calls the last few days centered around QB Matt Ryan, sources say. Today is a deadline to make a decision, as Ryan will earn a $7.5M roster bonus from ATL if he’s on the roster at 4 pm. It’ll be either a trade or back to ATL, possibly with a sweetener. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 21, 2022

The Colts are among the few quarterback-needy teams in the market for a trade. We listed Ryan as the best available option for the Colts in terms of trade candidates and free agents.

While he hasn’t been near the level of play from his 2016 MVP season, Ryan would be a solid addition to the offense. He certainly wouldn’t be a part of the long-term plans, but he would give the Colts enough to compete for the AFC South crown for the next two seasons.

It would also give the Colts a chance to groom a young quarterback under Ryan’s lead either from the 2022 or 2023 draft class.

The Colts would need to be far more aggressive in their moves for a supporting cast if they acquired Ryan, but he gives them the best chance to win now in an AFC landscape that is only getting better.

And it seems like we’ll know the decision sooner rather than later.

