Matt Ryan tops 50,000 passing yards

Matt Ryan had already moved into the top 10 on the all-time passing list, but crossed another major threshold in yesterday’s thrashing of the Panthers.

Via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Ryan became the 10th player to reach 50,000 passing yards, with a first-quarter pass to Russell Gage.

It was part of a 40-20 rout, which happened to be the same day the Falcons gave former wide receiver Roddy White a whole halftime show to be inducted in the team’s ring of honor.

“Obviously, very proud of that, of going over 50,000 career passing yards,” Ryan said. “I’ve been fortunate on a day where we honor Roddy White, it was cool to have him back because he was such a huge part of my career. I got out of the locker room just in time to kind of see the end of his [halftime] speech, which was great. And I’m so happy for him. But then to win the game, too, it makes the day all the better.”

Former Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino was the first quarterback to pass 50,000 career yards, in 1996. Since then, he’s been joined byDrew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning, and John Elway. All but Marino, Rivers, and Ryan have won a Super Bowl.

“Just for him to be doing it for so long and just keep producing and putting up numbers, he’s amazing,” wide receiver Julio Jones said.

Ryan’s 1,196 yards behind Elway for the ninth spot on the list, and with no more games against the Panthers on the schedule this year, he might have to wait until 2020 to pass him.