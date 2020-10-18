Matt Ryan throws for 371 yards, four TDs to get Falcons in win column

It was the tale of two quarterbacks.

Matt Ryan threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns, and Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions to go with his three touchdowns. The Falcons beat the Vikings 40-23.

Atlanta, which fired coach Dan Quinn and replaced him with Raheem Morris, got its first victory of the season after going 0-5 to start the year. The Vikings lost a must-win game to fall to 1-5.

Deion Jones, A.J. Terrell and Foyesade Oluokun all picked Cousins in the first half, leading to 17 points on scoring drives of 29, 40 and 46 yards.

The Falcons had leads of 23-0 and 33-7.

Julio Jones returned from his hamstring injury, and looked like Julio Jones again. He made eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Calvin Ridley had six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Hayden Hurst had the other score, a 35-yard catch with 2:11 remaining.

Cousins was 24-of-36 for 343 yards. Rookie Justin Jefferson caught nine passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Adam Thielen had three catches for 51 yards and a score.

