Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has had quite a first half.

Ryan has thrown a whopping 37 passes at halftime, giving him a chance of breaking the all-time NFL record of pass attempts in a game. The current record is 70, set by Drew Bledsoe in 1994.

The Colts are down their top two running backs, Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, so it’s not surprising they have a pass-happy game plan today. Ryan has completed 26 of his 37 passes for 232 yards with one touchdown, no interceptions and no sacks.

The Jaguars lead the Colts 14-13.

Matt Ryan throws 37 passes in first half originally appeared on Pro Football Talk