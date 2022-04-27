Quarterback Matt Ryan has had some time to get to know his new teammates with the Colts, including the group of players who will be tasked with catching his passes during the 2022 season.

It’s a group that has come under some scrutiny this offseason. Many have noted the lack of proven depth behind Michael Pittman Jr. as a reason for the Colts to address the position in the draft or with a veteran acquisition, but Colts head coach Frank Reich said he sees a lot of “upside” to the group and Ryan said Wednesday that he’s also bullish on what they can do.

“I think we’ve got a great group here,” Ryan said, via George Bremer of the Anderson Herald Bulletin. “There’s no question about. And to see those guys work, and how they move, there’s definitely a lot of talent in this room right now.”

Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady also spoke to reporters Wednesday and likened the veteran quarterback to a coach who is “one of those guys that can make anybody better.” Ryan’s presence likely plays into any thoughts the Colts have about the makeup of their receiver group, but it would still be a surprise to see the team stand pat for the rest of the offseason.

Matt Ryan: I think we’ve got a great group of receivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk