Matt Ryan: I think we’re close, I really do

Considering how poorly the team has played, one could say the Colts are lucky to be 1-2-1 as they enter Week Five.

Quarterback Matt Ryan hasn’t been the only problem, but he has been one of them.

The quarterback has thrown five interceptions, has taken a sack on a career-high 8.9 percent of his dropbacks, and fumbled nine times with three lost.

While the Colts are last in points scored, Ryan said on Tuesday that he feels like the team could turn things around soon.

“I think we’re close, I really do,” Ryan said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com. “I continue to go back, the good has been good, it just needs to show up more consistently. But I do think we’re close. When you watch the film, it’s the little things, and I’ve said it, everybody’s taken their turn in that, and that’s the one thing, in this league, you don’t know when it’s gonna be the one play that impacts the game.

“Each play we’ve gotta lock in, one snap at a time. I do think it’s closer than it is far.”

The Colts will get to show if they’ve made those necessary corrections on Thursday when they take on the Broncos.

