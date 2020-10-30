Matt Ryan on teammates celebrating his running: “I can’t tell if they’re laughing at me”

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is not known for his running. So when he had a season-high 27 rushing yards, including a 13-yard touchdown, on Thursday night, there was jubilation on the Falcons’ sideline.

Ryan wasn’t sure whether his teammates were celebrating that he scored a 13-yard touchdown, or laughing at how long it takes him to cover 13 yards.

“I can’t tell if they’re laughing at me or just having a good time and excited for it, but they’re always good when we get them and I think guys get fired up by it showing that there’s different ways to get the job done,” Ryan said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

On the touchdown, Ryan had plenty of open field ahead of him but wasn’t sure if he was going to be able to outrun the Panthers’ defense to the corner of the end zone.

“I never know,” Ryan said. “You never know until you’re really in there. These guys can recover pretty quickly, but just fast enough. I feel like I’ve always been that way throughout my career – just fast enough to make them pay sometimes on third downs. It was a big score for us there. We needed it.”

