Matt Ryan takes a beating in first half as Falcons trail Patriots 13-0

Matt Ryan had the Falcons facing a third-and-one at the New England 14 midway through the second quarter. The former league MVP inexplicably took a 13-yard sack by Kyle Van Noy.

After Younghoe Koo made a 45-yard field goal, the Falcons were penalized for an illegal formation. Koo missed a 50-yarder wide left.

The Falcons trail 13-0 at halftime. They have not scored a touchdown in the past six quarters, having lost to the Cowboys 43-3 on Sunday.

Ryan hurt his right foot and had a bloody left elbow after the sack. Josh Rosen briefly warmed up, but Ryan changed shoes and returned.

Van Noy has two sacks, and Matthew Judon one.

Ryan is 9-of-13 for 61 yards.

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is having his fifth consecutive standout performance, going 14-of-15 for 136 yards and a touchdown. He threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor, one of seven receivers to catch a pass for the Patriots tonight.

Nick Folk has field goals of 32 and 44 yards.

