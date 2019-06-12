Matt Ryan surprises Roddy White to let him know he'll be in the Falcons Ring of Honor

Roddy White is officially an Atlanta Falcons legend. The team announced Tuesday that White would be inducted into the Falcons Ring of Honor. A ceremony will be held in December.

Considering White’s performance with the team, it wasn’t necessarily a shock that he would one day receive the honor. Still, the Falcons tried. In order to surprise White, the team told him he was going to host a behind-the-scenes video for Falcons fans.

They got him in a room with Matt Ryan and former Falcons receiver Michael Jenkins, who delivered the news.

After the initial shock of the news wears off, White says he’s going to have to call his mom to tell her the good news. The cameras were rolling when that happened too.

There are some fun tidbits about White in that video. Apparently, he was not a great practice player. There would be weeks where he would look bad and drop balls. Eventually, other players on the team started seeing this as a good thing. When White struggled during practice, that meant he usually posted huge games.

The 37-year-old White also revealed that he thought he had a chance to get inducted into the Ring of Honor one day. He retired as the Falcons’ all-time leader in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns.

Upon being drafted, White said he told Falcons president Rich McKay he was going to be the best receiver the team ever had. White then joked that, “We got a guy coming here smashing my records.” That would be White’s former teammate Julio Jones.

In 11 seasons with the Falcons, White racked up 10,863 receiving yards. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and was named to the All-NFL team once.

