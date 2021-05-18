Matt Ryan: I still believe I have a lot of good football in front of me

There was plenty of chatter prior to the draft that the Falcons could select Matt Ryan‘s successor at quarterback with the fourth overall pick.

Atlanta ended up using that selection on tight end Kyle Pitts, who has a good chance make an immediate impact. That also means there is no clear successor to Ryan currently on the roster.

Ryan just turned 36 on Monday, and there’s no reason to believe he’s planning on retiring any time soon. He threw for 4,581 yards last season with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Addressing the media for the first time this offseason on Tuesday, Ryan expressed confidence in his future.

“If you play well long enough you know these things come up,” Ryan said, via Tori McElhaney of TheAthletic.com. “I still believe I am playing really well and have a lot of good football in front of me.”

Ryan went on to say that veterans told him early on in his career, “You don’t own that locker, you rent it.” So he’s continued to try to pay his rent on time.

New head coach Arthur Smith helped elevate quarterback Ryan Tannehill as offensive coordinator of the Titans. If Smith can replicate that success in Atlanta, Ryan could have several strong seasons left.

