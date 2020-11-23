Matt Ryan says the Falcons ‘need to be better on first down’

After the Falcons’ 24-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints, the players spoke to the media regarding their performance.

QB Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan started off the press conference complementing the Saints’ pass defense and the packages they brought. When asked about any halftime adjustments, Ryan said more the Falcons need more creativity on first and second down.

“I think we just need to be better on first down. In the third quarter on first and second down, we got behind the chains pretty much. Put ourselves in really tough third down positions.”

Ryan then went on to compliment the Saints’ coverage ability in the secondary despite a ferocious pass rush up front.

“They did a good job of covering on the back end. Tip your hat to them, they played well.”

When asked about replacing Julio Jones after he went down with an injury, Ryan noted it changes how defenses attack the Falcons, which was evident on Sunday.

“We’ve got to find a way with the guys we have out there to be better off. That’s going to take all of the guys on our offense.”

LT Jake Matthews

When asked what went into the eight sacks, LT Jake Matthews admitted that the offensive line didn’t execute and they have to regroup and keep watching the film.

“It makes you angry, you don’t want to see your quarterback get hit. We have to do a better job.”

Despite head coach Raheem Morris not wanting to place the blame fully on the offensive line or quarterback, Matthews stated that the bottom line is they have to get the job done. He then complemented the packages that the Saints defense ran to confuse the Falcons offensive line.

Linebacker Foye Oluokun, who was visibly frustrated after the game, noted Saints QB Taysom Hill’s athleticism and ability to extend plays when they break down.

The Falcons must find a way to fix things before their Week 12 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

