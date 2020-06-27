Matt Ryan says he’s the best quarterback in the NFC South

The NFC South has plenty of great quarterbacks, including a pair of future first-ballot Hall of Famers who will have a combined age if 84 when then meet in Week One. But another quarterback in the division recently proclaimed that he’s the best.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, appearing on Pardon My Take with PFT Commenter and Big Cat, called himself the best of the bunch.

It’s a bunch that includes Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston, and Taysom Hill.

Ryan won the NFL’s MVP award four years ago, and he helped the Falcons build a 28-3 lead in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI. After the Falcons lost the game, they became basically disregarded. They shouldn’t be, Ryan shouldn’t be.

As discussed during Friday’s PFT Live, Ryan has +4400 odds to win the MVP award this season. That makes him an intriguing option; if the Falcons can stack up wins like they did four years ago — and they have the talent to do it — maybe they can stand out enough for their starting quarterback to get the same kind of recognition he got in 2016.

