The Colts announced on Oct. 24 that Sam Ehlinger would start at quarterback the rest of the season. After Jeff Saturday replaced Frank Reich on Nov. 7, Saturday said Ehlinger remained the starter.

Ehlinger was replaced six days later and hasn’t seen the field since.

Even though the Colts, at 4-7-1, realistically have nothing left to play for, they are sticking with veteran Matt Ryan.

“Matt’s going to continue being the guy,” Saturday said after Monday night’s loss to the Steelers.

Between the two quarterbacks, the Colts have 11 touchdown passes in 12 games.

Ryan, 37, has a passer rating of 86.3. The only season he had a worse rating was his second season (2009) when he had an 80.9. He has 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

In two starts, Ehlinger had no touchdowns and an interception.

Matt Ryan will remain Colts’ starting quarterback originally appeared on Pro Football Talk