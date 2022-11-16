Things have dramatically changed in Indianapolis over the last nine days.

Coach Frank Reich is gone. Former Colts center Jeff Saturday is in. And, as of Sunday, starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was out, with exiled starter Matt Ryan back in.

On Wednesday, Saturday said Ryan will remain in place.

“Matt Ryan is our starting quarterback,” Saturday said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

Just last Monday night, Saturday said Ehlinger will be the starter. By Sunday, Saturday pulled a switcheroo on the Raiders — and it worked.

It also worked because Ryan got better blocking. Saturday quite possibly challenged the offensive linemen personally to play better. Whatever he said or did, it worked.

Again, they won’t play the hapless Raiders every week. This week, it’s the Eagles. Then, the Steelers. Followed by the Cowboys.

After the bye, the Colts finish with the Vikings, Giants, Chargers, and Texans.

Presumably, if Ryan stays healthy, he’ll keep playing. And if he gets injured and can’t pass a physical by the middle of March, the Colts will owe him nearly $30 million in 2023.

Matt Ryan will remain the Colts starting quarterback originally appeared on Pro Football Talk