Matt Ryan reacts to being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan met with the media on Wednesday for the first time since head coach Frank Reich announced that Sam Ehlinger is taking over as the starter this week and that the team plans for Ehlinger to be the starter for the rest of the season. Ryan was acquired by the Colts in [more]
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich makes his preference for a run-heavy offense perfectly clear. Over the last two games, Ryan threw 102 passes while a nicked-up backfield logged 33 total carries, a problematic imbalance that may have led to Monday's announcement that Sam Ehlinger will replace the injured Ryan as Indy's starting quarterback.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger responds to getting named the starter.
Colts designate S Trevor Denbow to return from the injured reserve list.
When Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Sam Ehlinger is taking over as the team’s QB1, he cited Ehlinger’s progress as the scout team QB as one of the factors. On Tuesday, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley told reporters that he can tell Ehlinger is always trying to get better when running the show offense. “When [more]
Just two weeks ago, Sam Ehlinger was the Colts’ third-string quarterback, behind both Matt Ryan and Nick Foles. Then Ehlinger leapfrogged Foles on the depth chart, and now Ehlinger will start ahead of Ryan. Colts head coach Frank Reich says it’s all about winning. “Best for the team,” Reich answered when asked why the Colts [more]
A video that made the rounds on Tuesday raised the question of whether the interception thrown on Monday night by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones struck the SkyCam cable. ESPN has issued a statement regarding the matter. “The pass from Mac Jones did not hit ESPN’s SkyCam wiring,” ESPN said. “A video circulating created that false [more]
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' ugly interception in Monday night's loss to the Bears may have been the result of terrible luck.
Bailey Zappe appears to have a very different philosophy than Mac Jones when it comes to executing Matt Patricia's plays in the Patriots' offense.
ESPN released a statement on claims that Mac Jones' intercepted pass hit their SkyCam wire.